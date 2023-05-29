Understanding Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR)’s financial health through ratios

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) closed the day trading at $7.67 up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $7.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218915 shares were traded. AOMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AOMR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Jonathan bought 4,000 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 24,880 led to the insider holds 26,226 shares of the business.

Morgan Jonathan bought 4,000 shares of AOMR for $29,360 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 22,226 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Filson Brandon, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.90 each. As a result, the insider received 138,000 and left with 98,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AOMR now has a Market Capitalization of 196.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOMR has reached a high of $15.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AOMR traded about 94.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AOMR traded about 155.77k shares per day. A total of 24.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.02M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AOMR as of May 14, 2023 were 957.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Dividends & Splits

AOMR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $9.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.69M to a low estimate of $7.4M. As of the current estimate, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.43M, an estimated decrease of -43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.99M, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.52M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.77M and the low estimate is $44.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.