Understanding Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) through its ratios

In the latest session, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) closed at $31.07 up 2.04% from its previous closing price of $30.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177113 shares were traded. BEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.26.

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.56B and an Enterprise Value of 32.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.47.

For the past three months, BEP has traded an average of 268.19K shares per day and 163.79k over the past ten days. A total of 275.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.63M. Shares short for BEP as of May 14, 2023 were 995.39k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 847.64k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.54.

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $769M. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.