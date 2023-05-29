Understanding CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) through its ratios

In the latest session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $4.89 up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214527 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CorMedix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Kaplan Myron bought 6,000 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 27,258 led to the insider holds 166,034 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares of CRMD for $76,400 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 242,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Todisco Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,700 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,424 and bolstered with 222,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 226.95M and an Enterprise Value of 168.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3747.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9637.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRMD has traded an average of 311.37K shares per day and 486.83k over the past ten days. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.45.