Understanding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)’s financial health through ratios

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) closed the day trading at $26.23 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $26.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 196706 shares were traded. ETD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETD now has a Market Capitalization of 695.54M and an Enterprise Value of 672.22M. As of this moment, Ethan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETD has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETD traded about 213.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETD traded about 174.92k shares per day. A total of 25.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ETD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 19.06%.

Dividends & Splits

ETD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 2.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $189.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.4M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of the current estimate, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.68M, an estimated decrease of -17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.8M, a decrease of -10.10% over than the figure of -$17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $793.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.76M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $746.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747.4M and the low estimate is $744.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.