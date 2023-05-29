Understanding Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s financial health through ratios

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) closed the day trading at $45.23 up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $44.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235661 shares were traded. INDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INDB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Tengel Jeffrey J bought 2,069 shares for $48.42 per share. The transaction valued at 100,171 led to the insider holds 21,948 shares of the business.

Jensen Barry H bought 1,000 shares of INDB for $50,660 on May 02. The Chief Technology & Ops Officer now owns 25,049 shares after completing the transaction at $50.66 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Ruggiero Mark J, who serves as the CFO & EVP Consumer Lending of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $56.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,290 and bolstered with 10,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B. As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDB has reached a high of $91.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INDB traded about 295.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INDB traded about 250.07k shares per day. A total of 45.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INDB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

INDB’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 35.00% for INDB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 1987 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.59 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $184.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.3M to a low estimate of $184.3M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Corp.’s year-ago sales were $172.76M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.33M, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.33M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $740.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $717M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $728.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $727.92M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $745.42M and the low estimate is $676M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.