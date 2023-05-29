Understanding Medifast Inc. (MED) through its ratios

In the latest session, Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) closed at $82.10 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $82.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161481 shares were traded. MED stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medifast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 15 shares for $87.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,315 led to the insider holds 2,392 shares of the business.

HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. bought 13 shares of MED for $1,167 on May 09. The Director now owns 7,591 shares after completing the transaction at $87.50 per share. On May 09, another insider, SCHLACKMAN SCOTT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13 shares for $87.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,150 and bolstered with 7,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MED now has a Market Capitalization of 982.22M and an Enterprise Value of 920.58M. As of this moment, Medifast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MED has reached a high of $192.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MED has traded an average of 218.23K shares per day and 174.17k over the past ten days. A total of 10.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MED as of May 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.97% and a Short% of Float of 22.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MED is 6.60, from 6.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $8.88, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.88 and $8.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $270.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $270.24M to a low estimate of $270.24M. As of the current estimate, Medifast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $453.33M, an estimated decrease of -40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.57M, a decrease of -30.90% over than the figure of -$40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.57M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.