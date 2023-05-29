Understanding National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) through its ratios

In the latest session, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) closed at $36.98 up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $36.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437419 shares were traded. NSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 21,500 shares for $36.77 per share. The transaction valued at 790,555 led to the insider holds 4,086,351 shares of the business.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 12,000 shares of NSA for $440,760 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 4,098,351 shares after completing the transaction at $36.73 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Meisinger Chad LeRoy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $39.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 992,750 and bolstered with 95,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.37B and an Enterprise Value of 7.13B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NSA has traded an average of 718.12K shares per day and 601.87k over the past ten days. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.92M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NSA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NSA is 2.20, from 2.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.84.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $208.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $214.29M to a low estimate of $201.9M. As of the current estimate, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s year-ago sales were $184.64M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.95M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.57M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.46M and the low estimate is $877.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.