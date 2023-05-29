Understanding Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) closed at $109.22 up 6.33% from its previous closing price of $102.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396420 shares were traded. ONTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Onto Innovation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MILLER DAVID BRIAN sold 5,000 shares for $99.69 per share. The transaction valued at 498,453 led to the insider holds 11,808 shares of the business.

Fiordalice Robert sold 780 shares of ONTO for $78,975 on May 18. The SVP, GM MBU now owns 14,372 shares after completing the transaction at $101.25 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fiordalice Robert, who serves as the SVP, GM MBU of the company, sold 768 shares for $97.20 each. As a result, the insider received 74,650 and left with 15,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONTO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.69B. As of this moment, Onto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTO has reached a high of $103.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONTO has traded an average of 233.04K shares per day and 358.89k over the past ten days. A total of 48.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $202.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $199.16M. As of the current estimate, Onto Innovation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.31M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.8M, a decrease of -19.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $820.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $802.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $920.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940M and the low estimate is $906.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.