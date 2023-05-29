Understanding Renalytix Plc (RNLX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) closed at $2.30 up 7.48% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198683 shares were traded. RNLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Renalytix Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNLX now has a Market Capitalization of 101.09M and an Enterprise Value of 89.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNLX has reached a high of $5.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2781, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1502.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNLX has traded an average of 40.63K shares per day and 44.61k over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.64M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RNLX as of May 14, 2023 were 265.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 308.56k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $900k. As of the current estimate, Renalytix Plc’s year-ago sales were $812k, an estimated increase of 74.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03M, an increase of 144.30% over than the figure of $74.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97M, up 88.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.9M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 185.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.