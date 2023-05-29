Understanding RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s financial health through ratios

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) closed the day trading at $10.71 up 7.31% from the previous closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178259 shares were traded. RMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMBL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 410,500 led to the insider holds 1,800,000 shares of the business.

Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares of RMBL for $44,853 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 28,799 shares after completing the transaction at $26.12 per share. On May 31, another insider, Tkach Mark, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $15.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 477,300 and bolstered with 2,621,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 144.70M and an Enterprise Value of 850.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMBL traded about 199.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMBL traded about 195.07k shares per day. A total of 16.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.23% and a Short% of Float of 28.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $411.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $428M to a low estimate of $397.8M. As of the current estimate, RumbleON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $546.1M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.43M, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.