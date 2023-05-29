United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed the day trading at $30.00 up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $29.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 446201 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Rice Lacy I III bought 10,000 shares for $29.43 per share. The transaction valued at 294,348 led to the insider holds 33,261 shares of the business.

White Gary G bought 300 shares of UBSI for $8,634 on May 17. The Director now owns 39,184 shares after completing the transaction at $28.78 per share. On May 16, another insider, Fitzgerald Michael P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $28.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,715 and bolstered with 209,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.20B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBSI traded about 872.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBSI traded about 657.29k shares per day. A total of 134.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of May 14, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

UBSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04. The current Payout Ratio is 48.80% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $265.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270M to a low estimate of $262.6M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.51M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.7M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.