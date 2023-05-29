Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) closed at $30.97 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $30.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 293591 shares were traded. UPBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPBD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,143 shares for $23.28 per share. The transaction valued at 26,609 led to the insider holds 79,370 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPBD traded on average about 511.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UPBD as of May 14, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 5.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UPBD is 1.36, which was 1.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Upland Software, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment.

