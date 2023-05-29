Update from Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $19.90 in the prior trading day, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at $20.35, up 2.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 401809 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Leon Jonathan A sold 6,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 81,000 led to the insider holds 106,723 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $15,680 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Henkel Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $31.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,760 and bolstered with 27,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $37.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 575.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 5.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.01 this year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.