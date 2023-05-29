Update from ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $10.54 in the prior trading day, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) closed at $10.21, down -3.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158592 shares were traded. ZIMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIMV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when CRAWFORD SALLY bought 40,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 224,120 led to the insider holds 40,127 shares of the business.

Kidwell Heather bought 36,765 shares of ZIMV for $203,873 on Mar 10. The insider now owns 44,754 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Jamali Vafa bought 20,000 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,600 and bolstered with 137,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIMV now has a Market Capitalization of 262.23M and an Enterprise Value of 736.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIMV has reached a high of $23.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 223.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIMV as of May 14, 2023 were 768.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $215M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $218M to a low estimate of $212M. As of the current estimate, ZimVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.56M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.5M, a decrease of -8.80% less than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIMV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $849M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $909.49M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842M and the low estimate is $838M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.