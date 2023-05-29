Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for EverQuote Inc. (EVER)

In the latest session, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $9.45 up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $9.25. On the day, 444176 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EverQuote Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Auguste Darryl sold 1,037 shares for $9.22 per share. The transaction valued at 9,561 led to the insider holds 83,919 shares of the business.

Shields John L. sold 1,200 shares of EVER for $10,344 on May 22. The Director now owns 18,461 shares after completing the transaction at $8.62 per share. On May 16, another insider, Brainard David, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,634 shares for $6.90 each. As a result, the insider received 25,075 and left with 158,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 239.66M and an Enterprise Value of 215.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVER has traded an average of 501.61K shares per day and 459k over the past ten days. A total of 32.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of May 14, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 993.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.8M to a low estimate of $71.85M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.92M, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.74M, a decrease of -14.30% over than the figure of -$28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.37M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.13M, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.6M and the low estimate is $318.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.