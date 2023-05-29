Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Rise 2.09% in Day Trading, Closes at $35.69

The price of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) closed at $35.69 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $34.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323054 shares were traded. VRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.97.

We take a closer look at VRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when BODNER DAN sold 30,000 shares for $35.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,400 led to the insider holds 1,100,422 shares of the business.

BODNER DAN sold 30,555 shares of VRNT for $1,136,340 on Apr 20. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,130,422 shares after completing the transaction at $37.19 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BODNER DAN, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 6,064 shares for $38.54 each. As a result, the insider received 233,707 and left with 1,079,770 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.98.

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNT has reached a high of $52.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.69.

According to the various share statistics, VRNT traded on average about 407.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.93.

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $216.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222M to a low estimate of $214.69M. As of the current estimate, Verint Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.91M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.56M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $935.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $934.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902.25M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.