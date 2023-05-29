VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) was $225.99 for the day, up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $223.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 450381 shares were traded. VRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when BIDZOS D JAMES sold 2,000 shares for $225.05 per share. The transaction valued at 450,099 led to the insider holds 601,642 shares of the business.

BIDZOS D JAMES sold 2,000 shares of VRSN for $447,664 on May 17. The Exec. Chairman & CEO now owns 603,642 shares after completing the transaction at $223.83 per share. On May 16, another insider, BIDZOS D JAMES, who serves as the Exec. Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $224.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,123,344 and left with 605,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 23.14B and an Enterprise Value of 23.95B. As of this moment, VeriSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSN has reached a high of $229.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.47.

Shares Statistics:

VRSN traded an average of 483.72K shares per day over the past three months and 392.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.22M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSN as of May 14, 2023 were 860.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 976.06k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VRSN, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.04 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.1M to a low estimate of $373.1M. As of the current estimate, VeriSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.9M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.4M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.