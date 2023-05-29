Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) was $33.42 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $33.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 354284 shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 48,015 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $42.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.31.

Shares Statistics:

HCC traded an average of 596.72K shares per day over the past three months and 454.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.12M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, HCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $5.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.96 and $8.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.1. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.48 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $447M to a low estimate of $352.43M. As of the current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625.16M, an estimated decrease of -34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.44M, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $334.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.