What shareholders can do to beat the market with Eni S.p.A. (E) stock

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) closed the day trading at $28.31 up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $28.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178560 shares were traded. E stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of E, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, E now has a Market Capitalization of 48.51B and an Enterprise Value of 63.09B. As of this moment, Eni’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, E has reached a high of $32.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, E traded about 346.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, E traded about 226.27k shares per day. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for E as of May 14, 2023 were 787.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

E’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.85, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.33. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for E, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.