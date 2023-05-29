Woodward Inc. (WWD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) was $107.86 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $106.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236827 shares were traded. WWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Sega Ronald M sold 1,395 shares for $111.20 per share. The transaction valued at 155,120 led to the insider holds 13,689 shares of the business.

SENGSTACK GREGG C sold 2,045 shares of WWD for $224,050 on May 10. The Director now owns 17,450 shares after completing the transaction at $109.56 per share. On May 08, another insider, BHALLA RAJEEV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 461 shares for $108.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,894 and bolstered with 1,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWD now has a Market Capitalization of 6.53B and an Enterprise Value of 7.28B. As of this moment, Woodward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWD has reached a high of $116.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.97.

Shares Statistics:

WWD traded an average of 359.73K shares per day over the past three months and 270.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WWD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, WWD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 29.90% for WWD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 14, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.7M to a low estimate of $675M. As of the current estimate, Woodward Inc.’s year-ago sales were $614.33M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $722.57M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $701.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.