Xperi Inc. (XPER)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) was $11.62 for the day, up 11.20% from the previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287081 shares were traded. XPER stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPER now has a Market Capitalization of 440.06M and an Enterprise Value of 416.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPER has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

XPER traded an average of 263.66K shares per day over the past three months and 200.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.44M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XPER as of May 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $529.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.26M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.7M and the low estimate is $563.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.