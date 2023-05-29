Yelp Inc. (YELP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs YELP

After finishing at $33.61 in the prior trading day, Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) closed at $33.90, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 442383 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YELP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Eaton Sam sold 10,181 shares for $32.31 per share. The transaction valued at 328,923 led to the insider holds 216,165 shares of the business.

Orr Carmen sold 8,000 shares of YELP for $258,480 on May 18. The Chief People Officer now owns 101,006 shares after completing the transaction at $32.31 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Nachman Joseph R, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $30.77 each. As a result, the insider received 184,597 and left with 339,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 631.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 999.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.23M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of May 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $324.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $326M to a low estimate of $322.29M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.88M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.31M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.