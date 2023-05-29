Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Zymeworks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.25, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352522 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZYME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 10,087,473 shares of the business.

Klompas Neil A sold 2,977 shares of ZYME for $23,298 on Mar 10. The President & COO now owns 17,032 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 163,400 shares for $9.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,615,095 and bolstered with 9,887,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 632.39M and an Enterprise Value of 168.27M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZYME traded 586.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 478.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of May 14, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 5.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 115.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63M, an increase of 41.80% less than the figure of $115.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -83.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.