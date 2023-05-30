0 analysts offer recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock

The price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $9.32 in the last session, up 4.02% from day before closing price of $8.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 958501 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVXL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 724.43M and an Enterprise Value of 580.81M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVXL is 0.73, which has changed by 2.31% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVXL traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 798.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of May 14, 2023 were 15.9M with a Short Ratio of 15.90M, compared to 15.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.67% and a Short% of Float of 20.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.