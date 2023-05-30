A correction may be in store for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed the day trading at $86.97 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $85.15. On the day, 765335 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares for $88.66 per share. The transaction valued at 110,825 led to the insider holds 267,641 shares of the business.

Francois Cedric sold 30,000 shares of APLS for $2,569,900 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 274,655 shares after completing the transaction at $85.66 per share. On May 08, another insider, Deschatelets Pascal, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $92.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,108,680 and left with 1,033,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.83B and an Enterprise Value of 10.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 98.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $94.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLS traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLS traded about 1.28M shares per day. A total of 113.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of May 14, 2023 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 12.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.33, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$4.45.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $63.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.26M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 287.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.83M, an increase of 261.90% less than the figure of $287.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 307.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $408M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.