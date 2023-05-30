A correction may be in store for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) closed the day trading at $164.74 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $165.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1909329 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZTS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when PECK KRISTIN C sold 13,000 shares for $176.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,295,335 led to the insider holds 56,843 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne sold 4,338 shares of ZTS for $763,228 on Apr 18. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,357 shares after completing the transaction at $175.94 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lagano Roxanne, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 13,010 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,276,750 and left with 26,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 86.06B and an Enterprise Value of 90.70B. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $187.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZTS traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZTS traded about 1.97M shares per day. A total of 463.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

ZTS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.58 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Zoetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.