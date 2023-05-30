A glimpse at Energy Fuels Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) was $5.90 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $5.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044478 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UUUU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Bovaird J. Birks sold 15,000 shares for $8.05 per share. The transaction valued at 120,750 led to the insider holds 191,647 shares of the business.

Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares of UUUU for $48,239 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 150,159 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,212 shares for $6.91 each. As a result, the insider received 118,957 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 930.05M and an Enterprise Value of 856.42M. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41.

Shares Statistics:

UUUU traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of May 14, 2023 were 23.61M with a Short Ratio of 23.61M, compared to 22.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.94% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 202.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.56M and the low estimate is $58.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.