A glimpse at Portillo’s Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) was $19.95 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $19.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515759 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 891.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Cook George Richard III sold 18,662 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 353,725 led to the insider holds 9,907 shares of the business.

Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares of PTLO for $22,931 on Nov 30. The President & CEO now owns 169,086 shares after completing the transaction at $18.17 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Waite Jill Francine, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, bought 80 shares for $18.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,454 and bolstered with 19,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. As of this moment, Portillo’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $28.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

PTLO traded an average of 829.13K shares per day over the past three months and 472.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $172M to a low estimate of $166.38M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.62M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.96M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $692.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.1M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.22M and the low estimate is $744.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.