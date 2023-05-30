A glimpse at The AZEK Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) was $23.91 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $23.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 958392 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZEK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN sold 7,000,000 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 170,520,000 led to the insider holds 7,325,990 shares of the business.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK for $170,520,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 7,326,090 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On May 09, another insider, Singh Jesse G, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $25.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,013,600 and left with 1,244,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZEK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 288.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.48.

Shares Statistics:

AZEK traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AZEK as of May 14, 2023 were 7.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.39M, compared to 8.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.91M to a low estimate of $329.3M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.99M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.53M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.