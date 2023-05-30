A Stock You Should Be Looking At: W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

As of close of business last night, W&T Offshore Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.06, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746152 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 599.03M and an Enterprise Value of 843.26M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9158.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTI traded 2.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of May 14, 2023 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 13.14M, compared to 13.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 13.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $151.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.05M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.81M, an estimated decrease of -44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.67M, a decrease of -23.30% over than the figure of -$44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $596M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $649.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $687M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.