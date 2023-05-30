A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

As of close of business last night, Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $129.86, down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $130.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2144979 shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Gibbs David W sold 3,920 shares for $138.90 per share. The transaction valued at 544,488 led to the insider holds 57,325 shares of the business.

Catlett Scott sold 2,553 shares of YUM for $357,420 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal &Franchise Officer now owns 11,724 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Skeans Tracy L, who serves as the COO and CPO of the company, sold 3,680 shares for $136.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,480 and left with 3,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.01B and an Enterprise Value of 52.31B. As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $143.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YUM traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of May 14, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, YUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 53.50% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.07B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.