Abcam plc (ABCM) Records 1.24 million Shares Traded, Reaches $16.53 High

After finishing at $16.31 in the prior trading day, Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) closed at $16.36, up 0.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238035 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $18.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 757.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 784.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.54M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of May 14, 2023 were 603.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 555.09k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.