Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $49.69

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed the day trading at $49.69 down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $50.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1623317 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.02B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASO traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASO traded about 2.08M shares per day. A total of 77.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of May 14, 2023 were 11.65M with a Short Ratio of 11.65M, compared to 11.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.11% and a Short% of Float of 27.51%.

Dividends & Splits

ASO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.61. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.58 and $7.63.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.