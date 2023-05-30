Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $120.42, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $119.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2079416 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of A’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares for $155.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,595,510 led to the insider holds 70,793 shares of the business.

Grau Dominique sold 4,000 shares of A for $636,800 on Dec 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 92,379 shares after completing the transaction at $159.20 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 672 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 107,520 and left with 15,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 35.78B and an Enterprise Value of 37.50B. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that A traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 296.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of May 14, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.87, A has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.