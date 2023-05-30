agilon health inc. (AGL) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AGL

After finishing at $20.00 in the prior trading day, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed at $20.26, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2536513 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when CD&R Investment Associates IX, sold 94,173,804 shares for $20.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,958,937,549 led to the insider holds 100,000,000 shares of the business.

Shaker Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of AGL for $578,535 on May 16. The Chief Markets Officer now owns 79,543 shares after completing the transaction at $23.14 per share. On May 15, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider received 594,732 and left with 79,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.02B and an Enterprise Value of 9.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -127.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 413.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of May 14, 2023 were 37.21M with a Short Ratio of 37.21M, compared to 36.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 30.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $670.13M, an estimated increase of 65.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 58.90% less than the figure of $65.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 63.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.