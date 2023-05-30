An investigation into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $11.11 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369350 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 67,577 led to the insider holds 962,361 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares of FOLD for $138,093 on May 01. The President & CEO now owns 823,454 shares after completing the transaction at $11.80 per share. On May 01, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 6,044 shares for $11.80 each. As a result, the insider received 71,335 and left with 968,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOLD has traded an average of 2.48M shares per day and 3.27M over the past ten days. A total of 291.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of May 14, 2023 were 21.3M with a Short Ratio of 21.30M, compared to 21.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $89.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.34M to a low estimate of $87M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.73M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.49M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $423.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.