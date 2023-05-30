An overall feel about Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) was $6.51 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2451613 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

UA traded an average of 3.23M shares per day over the past three months and 3.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.88M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of May 14, 2023 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.37M, compared to 8.63M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.