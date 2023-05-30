An overall feel about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) was $6.11 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $5.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656626 shares were traded. VNDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos sold 22,538 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 140,876 led to the insider holds 1,476,902 shares of the business.

Williams Timothy sold 8,301 shares of VNDA for $51,887 on Mar 03. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 103,513 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Birznieks Gunther, who serves as the SVP, Business Development of the company, sold 8,268 shares for $6.26 each. As a result, the insider received 51,791 and left with 205,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNDA now has a Market Capitalization of 394.64M and an Enterprise Value of -96.12M. As of this moment, Vanda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNDA has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

VNDA traded an average of 585.35K shares per day over the past three months and 493.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.52M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.16% stake in the company. Shares short for VNDA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.38M, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.3M and the low estimate is $185.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.