Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL): Selected Notes

After finishing at $9.24 in the prior trading day, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed at $9.51, up 2.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2213189 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNL now has a Market Capitalization of 959.54M and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 916.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GNL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $95.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.1M to a low estimate of $94.46M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.18M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.5M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.59M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.86M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.7M and the low estimate is $389.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.