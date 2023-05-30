Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN): Selected Notes

After finishing at $14.00 in the prior trading day, Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $13.77, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981483 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 918.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.85M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.57, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 25.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.