Analyst EPS estimates for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) stock

After finishing at $0.78 in the prior trading day, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) closed at $0.77, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620234 shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8084 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7508.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GORO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GORO now has a Market Capitalization of 82.21M and an Enterprise Value of 58.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4059.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 793.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 436.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of May 14, 2023 were 538.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 504.87k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GORO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.04 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $21.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.41M to a low estimate of $21.41M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.06M, an estimated decrease of -42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.07M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.07M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.72M, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.34M and the low estimate is $109.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.