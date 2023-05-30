Analyst EPS estimates for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock

After finishing at $13.90 in the prior trading day, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) closed at $14.10, up 1.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1598622 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JBGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Banerjee Madhumita Moina sold 41,751 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 757,363 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paul David Peter sold 562 shares of JBGS for $11,201 on Dec 09. The Pres. & Chief Operating Off. now owns 1,160 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Stewart Robert Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,591 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 752,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.79B. As of this moment, JBG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of May 14, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 7.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JBGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $155.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.28M to a low estimate of $155.28M. As of the current estimate, JBG SMITH Properties’s year-ago sales were $145.5M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.88M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.88M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.82M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.39M and the low estimate is $625.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.