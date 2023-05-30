Analysts predict EPS of $0.19 for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)’s current quarter

After finishing at $4.38 in the prior trading day, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) closed at $4.39, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1902702 shares were traded. BGCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BGCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGCP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGCP has reached a high of $5.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2407.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 371.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.78M. Insiders hold about 9.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BGCP as of May 14, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 7.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BGCP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.39. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for BGCP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 02, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $476M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $476M to a low estimate of $476M. As of the current estimate, BGC Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $435.76M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $475.9M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.