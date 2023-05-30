Analysts predict EPS of $0.43 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)’s current quarter

After finishing at $55.82 in the prior trading day, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed at $56.35, up 0.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3047257 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Forman Charles D sold 15,000 shares for $63.17 per share. The transaction valued at 947,550 led to the insider holds 205,984 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVS now has a Market Capitalization of 45.37B and an Enterprise Value of 55.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 56.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of May 14, 2023 were 12.75M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 11.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 123.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 158.70% over than the figure of $123.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, up 138.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.26B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.