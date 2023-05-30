Analysts predict EPS of $1.32 for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)’s current quarter

After finishing at $7.47 in the prior trading day, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) closed at $7.46, down -0.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438779 shares were traded. GOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.82B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $16.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOGL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.25, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 70.30% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $7.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.01, with high estimates of $5.48 and low estimates of $2.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.39 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.29. EPS for the following year is $15.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $22.66 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 26.60% over than the figure of -$31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.89B and the low estimate is $7.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.