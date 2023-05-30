Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)

In the latest session, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed at $3.40 up 3.66% from its previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618179 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Posner Christopher sold 3,869 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 17,024 led to the insider holds 172,514 shares of the business.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,733 shares of CARA for $13,419 on Apr 04. The Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D now owns 156,740 shares after completing the transaction at $4.91 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Terrillion Scott, who serves as the Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. of the company, sold 2,481 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider received 12,182 and left with 91,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARA now has a Market Capitalization of 189.48M and an Enterprise Value of 76.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8830.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARA has traded an average of 753.69K shares per day and 959.81k over the past ten days. A total of 53.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 4.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $6.4M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23M, an estimated decrease of -66.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.24M, an increase of 31.70% over than the figure of -$66.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.87M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.29M and the low estimate is $70.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.