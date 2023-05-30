Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

In the latest session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $9.07 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2601749 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Baird Melissa sold 12,966 shares for $10.78 per share. The transaction valued at 139,807 led to the insider holds 422,579 shares of the business.

Baird Melissa sold 12,966 shares of HIMS for $153,349 on May 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 403,547 shares after completing the transaction at $11.83 per share. On May 05, another insider, Baird Melissa, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 19,032 shares for $12.04 each. As a result, the insider received 229,133 and left with 416,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIMS has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 3.78M over the past ten days. A total of 206.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of May 14, 2023 were 20.94M with a Short Ratio of 20.94M, compared to 22.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $204.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $202.14M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.56M, an estimated increase of 79.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.08M, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $79.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.35M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $970.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.