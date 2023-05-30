Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

In the latest session, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) closed at $15.80 up 4.15% from its previous closing price of $15.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715505 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Lewis Jeffrey Edward sold 360 shares for $16.97 per share. The transaction valued at 6,110 led to the insider holds 2,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.85B. As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $25.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBGI has traded an average of 906.70K shares per day and 666.92k over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.87M. Insiders hold about 9.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBGI is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $765.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $770.8M to a low estimate of $759.16M. As of the current estimate, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $837M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.85M, a decrease of -14.00% less than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.