Analysts provide stock recommendations for Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) closed the day trading at $32.20 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $32.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324387 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLBE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.39B and an Enterprise Value of 5.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -478.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLBE traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLBE traded about 2.12M shares per day. A total of 162.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $127.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.15M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $87.31M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.57M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.83M and the low estimate is $765.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.