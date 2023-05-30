Analysts provide stock recommendations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) closed the day trading at $5.54 down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988757 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Barker Jon sold 150,833 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,392,038 led to the insider holds 492,482 shares of the business.

Barker Jon sold 14,167 shares of SPWH for $133,198 on Dec 15. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 643,315 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Barker Jon, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 6,953 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 66,054 and left with 15,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWH now has a Market Capitalization of 311.97M and an Enterprise Value of 703.02M. As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPWH traded about 586.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPWH traded about 596.91k shares per day. A total of 37.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $274.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.5M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.79M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $368M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.